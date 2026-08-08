Alix Earle Gets Cheeky While Soaking Up the Sun in Ibiza

Alix Earle's soaking up the scenery in Ibiza ... though her followers may have a hard time looking past the view in the foreground.

The influencer dropped a trio of snaps Saturday on her Instagram Stories, including one showing her wading into crystal-clear water in a tiny bikini ... with her backside squarely facing the camera.

She mixed in some actual sightseeing, too ... sharing a gorgeous sunset over the water and another shot from a boat -- because apparently Ibiza has views in every direction.

Alix admits she's actually been holding out on her followers ... writing, "haven't posted anything from this trip .. still here. 20 posts to come 😅."

So, buckle up ... there's a whole lot more Ibiza -- and potentially Alix -- headed to the timeline.

Of course, she has been quite the jet-setter this summer ... bouncing from Saint-Tropez to the Hamptons, Monaco and beyond.