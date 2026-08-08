Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alix Earle Gets Cheeky While Soaking Up the Sun in Ibiza

Alix Earle Butt Seriously, Check Out This View!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
main-Alix-Earle-ig-1

Alix Earle's soaking up the scenery in Ibiza ... though her followers may have a hard time looking past the view in the foreground.

The influencer dropped a trio of snaps Saturday on her Instagram Stories, including one showing her wading into crystal-clear water in a tiny bikini ... with her backside squarely facing the camera.

sub-Alix-Earle-ig-1

She mixed in some actual sightseeing, too ... sharing a gorgeous sunset over the water and another shot from a boat -- because apparently Ibiza has views in every direction.

sub-Alix-Earle-ig-2

Alix admits she's actually been holding out on her followers ... writing, "haven't posted anything from this trip .. still here. 20 posts to come 😅."

So, buckle up ... there's a whole lot more Ibiza -- and potentially Alix -- headed to the timeline.

Alix Earle's Hot Shots Around The World ... Vacay Adventures!
Launch Gallery
Hottie On Vacay! Launch Gallery

Of course, she has been quite the jet-setter this summer ... bouncing from Saint-Tropez to the Hamptons, Monaco and beyond.

She was already turning heads in Ibiza in a couple body-hugging dresses last week ... but now she's ditched the fancy threads and gotten cheeky with it.