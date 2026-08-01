Alix Earle Flashes Cleavage in Tight Black Dress in Ibiza

Alix Earle's showing off her summer style in Europe ... posing in a tight black dress we're sure her fans couldn't take their eyes off.

The social media star shared a photo of her ensemble Friday ... which accentuated her impressive chest and long legs.

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And, if you think the still image is impressive, just check out the vid she took in a luxurious bathroom ... it's a jaw-dropping social media clip.

BTW ... Alix didn't just bring one nice outfit on vacation with her -- she also wore this lighter number which let followers get a good look at her.

Alix has been making the most of another summer of jet-setting ... hanging in Saint-Tropez, the Hamptons, Monaco and more.