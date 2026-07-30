Benson Boone Makes Out With Mystery Woman Before Denver Concert

Play video content Video: Benson Boone Kisses Mystery Woman Before Denver Concert BACKGRID

Benson Boone's not gonna slow it down with this mystery woman ... locking lips with her the day before his Denver concert!

The singer-songwriter seemed to be soaring over the Mile High City on Wednesday afternoon during a mesmerizing makeout sesh with a blonde bombshell on a street corner.

Benson and the woman seemed to be kissing goodbye ... she planted one on the side of his face before the two parted ways.

Benson's set to take the stage around 8 PM this evening in Denver ... and this PDA looks like one of those "Beautiful Things" he loves to sing about.

As you may know ... Benson and his longtime GF, Maggie Thurmon, broke up last fall after 3 years together. He's since been linked to Alix Earle ... though that's clearly not Alix in this footage.