Play video content Video: Benson Boone and Alix Earle Seen Leaving Cozy Dinner Together TMZ.com

Benson Boone and Alix Earle are sparking romance rumors after the two were spotted leaving an apparent dinner date.

The pair appeared comfortable in each other's company as they left Craig's in West Hollywood Thursday night and headed to Benson's car. Benson even opened the passenger-side door for Alix before the two drove off together.

Our photog caught up with them outside and asked Benson point-blank if he and Alix are dating ... and we'll let you interpret his response.

Alix stayed mum when asked whether she would be Benson's plus one to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in New York City. As we first reported ... Benson is expected to attend.

We broke the story ... Benson personally tapped Alix to appear in his latest music video for his new song, "The Time of My Life," where we're told she'll play a significant role.

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Folks who were dining at Craig's tell TMZ ... the two sat close together in a booth in the main dining room. We're told they were overheard discussing how difficult dating can be these days.

Benson and Alix have been friendly since meeting at last year's American Music Awards, and fans recently noticed Benson featuring a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue starring Alix in one of his TikToks.