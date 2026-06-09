Alix Earle Parties With F1 Driver Lando Norris in France

Play video content Video: Alix Earle and Formula 1 Star Lando Norris Seen Partying in France TMZ.com

Alix Earle was seen busting some moves next to driver Lando Norris in France!

Check out the cute clip from Monday -- the influencer looks like she's having a ball as she busts some moves next to Lando at La Guérite, a restaurant in Cannes. They were with a large group of people ... including Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner's bestie.

An eyewitness tells us they spent about 3 hours together and their group kept the good vibes going with bottle service flowing.

We've reached out to a rep for Alix and for Lando ... so far, no word back.

Lando has been dating Portuguese model and actress Margarida "Magui" Corceiro off-and-on for a few years ... It is unclear if she was at the event.

Alix and NFL player Braxton Berrios called it quits in December 2025 ... and she's been vulnerable about how heartbreaking the split has been for her.