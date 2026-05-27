Alix Earle Serves Hot Girl Summer Early In Bikini Pics

Alix Earle is officially kicking off Hot Girl Summer a little ahead of schedule ... and serving body from every angle.

The "Hot Mess" bombshell dropped a fresh batch of thirst traps from her time on the water and by the pool ... serving up tiny bikinis, cowboy hats, and enough sun-soaked poses to melt phones on contact.

From yacht-side lounging to mirror selfies, Alix was clearly in her element ... rocking barely-there blue and tan swimwear while flexing her signature glam-girl energy from every angle.

And just in case the ocean breeze wasn’t doing enough work already ... Alix turned the heat all the way up with windswept hair, killer curves, and some seriously cheeky shots strolling around Miami in micro shorts.

Safe to say ... summer starts whenever she says it does!