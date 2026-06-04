Alix Earle to Star in Benson Boone's Music Video For 'The Time of My Life'

Alix Earle is adding another credit to her growing résumé -- 'cause TMZ has learned she's been tapped for Benson Boone's latest music video.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Benson personally asked Alix to appear in the video for his new song, "The Time of My Life," and she was all in.

We're told cameras are set to roll very soon, and Alix is excited to be part of the project.

Exactly who she'll play is being kept under wraps for now ... but we're told she'll have a significant role in the video. That's not exactly a shocker, considering Alix and Benson have been friendly ever since they crossed paths at last year's American Music Awards.

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