Benson Boone Wears Dress to Recreate Viral Alix Earle Video
Benson Boone Hey Alix Earle, Let Me Borrow That Dress
Benson Boone is taking a page out of Alix Earle’s going-viral playbook ... and maybe even one of her dresses ... because he has recreated one of her most-viewed TikToks!
Check out the video ... Benson can be seen running around in a skimpy black lace dress, dramatically lip-syncing to his upcoming song "The Time of My Life."
The singer is showing off his sculpted arms and classic mustache in the process. But sadly, no back flips were in this performance.
You may remember Alix created a similar video this past weekend, looking stunning in an almost identical black lace number, running around the deck of a yacht in Monaco, lip-syncing to the same song, and of course, going super viral in the process.
As we exclusively reported last week, Earle is set to star in the music video for the new song dropping June 26, and after watching her video from Monaco -- and even Benson’s tbh -- we can only imagine what the music video will look like … and we can’t wait to see it!