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Benson Boone Wears Dress to Recreate Viral Alix Earle Video

Benson Boone Hey Alix Earle, Let Me Borrow That Dress

By TMZ Staff
Published
benson-boone-kal-06-10-2026
PAYING HOMAGE
Video: Benson Boone Recreates Viral Alix Earle Video in a Dress

Benson Boone is taking a page out of Alix Earle’s going-viral playbook ... and maybe even one of her dresses ... because he has recreated one of her most-viewed TikToks! 

Check out the video ... Benson can be seen running around in a skimpy black lace dress, dramatically lip-syncing to his upcoming song "The Time of My Life."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The singer is showing off his sculpted arms and classic mustache in the process. But sadly, no back flips were in this performance.

You may remember Alix created a similar video this past weekend, looking stunning in an almost identical black lace number, running around the deck of a yacht in Monaco, lip-syncing to the same song, and of course, going super viral in the process. 

Alix Earle Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Alix Earle Hot Shots Launch Gallery

As we exclusively reported last week, Earle is set to star in the music video for the new song dropping June 26, and after watching her video from Monaco -- and even Benson’s tbh -- we can only imagine what the music video will look like … and we can’t wait to see it!

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