Benson Boone Wears Dress to Recreate Viral Alix Earle Video

Play video content Video: Benson Boone Recreates Viral Alix Earle Video in a Dress

Benson Boone is taking a page out of Alix Earle’s going-viral playbook ... and maybe even one of her dresses ... because he has recreated one of her most-viewed TikToks!

Check out the video ... Benson can be seen running around in a skimpy black lace dress, dramatically lip-syncing to his upcoming song "The Time of My Life."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The singer is showing off his sculpted arms and classic mustache in the process. But sadly, no back flips were in this performance.

You may remember Alix created a similar video this past weekend, looking stunning in an almost identical black lace number, running around the deck of a yacht in Monaco, lip-syncing to the same song, and of course, going super viral in the process.