Benson Boone Hands Out Cookies, Sings 'Happy Birthday' on TMZ Tour Bus

Play video content TMZ.com

Benson Boone brought some "Beautiful Things" onto the TMZ Tour Bus ... handing out cookies to the shocked riders in Hollywood.

The singer-songwriter is just the latest celebrity to ride along with the Thirty-Mile Zone ... pulling up alongside our bright red bus on the street, rolling down the window and giving a cheerful "hello" on Friday.

While seeing Benson Boone out and about on a trip to L.A. is already a treat in and of itself, the experience got a whole lot sweeter for the audience when he started handing boxes of Crumbl Cookies from his SUV to the bus.

Eventually, Benson couldn't back up traffic anymore, so his driver took off ... parking just down the street while Benson actually got on the bus to interact with fans.

He shook hands with people -- super polite gesture from the superstar -- before revealing to us he couldn't sing when he was growing up ... believing he'd one day be a pro athlete instead of a rockstar.

Benson also dished on his new album "American Heart" -- released Friday ... and, showed off those pipes of his with a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday."