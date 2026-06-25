Benson Boone and Alix Earle Kiss in New Music Video Amid Dating Buzz

Benson Boone and Alix Earle have taken their rumored chemistry center stage ... sharing a passionate kiss in his newly released music video after weeks of dating speculation.

Benson's "The Time of My Life" music video, which dropped Thursday, features the singer and Alix as the stars of a theatrical love story. The pair go from backstage banter to a fantasy romance ... rowing together in a boat, sword fighting in a tavern, battling a dragon, and even getting married before sealing it all with a kiss in the final scene.

The release comes after TMZ first reported Alix was starring in the video and spent the week filming alongside Benson. Our sources told us their chemistry on set was undeniable, with Alix constantly laughing around Benson and the vibe between them feeling flirty.

Play video content Video: Benson Boone and Alix Earle Seen Leaving Cozy Dinner Together TMZ.com

TMZ also caught the two grabbing dinner at Craig's in Los Angeles after filming last week. When our photog asked if they were dating, Benson replied, "Uh, no," insisting they were "just hanging out."

That may still be the official story ... but after their on screen romance and what our sources witnessed behind the scenes fans will likely keep wondering whether there's more than acting going on.