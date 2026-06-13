Alix Earle Shares Jaw-Dropping Hot Shots With Celebrity Crew

Alix Earle's keeping her foot on the gas after that meetup with F1 driver Lando Norris ... and these new pics are pure horsepower.

The influencer dropped a fresh set of Instagram snaps Saturday captioned, "just a simple night out will do" ... though there was nothing low-key about the photo dump. Alix stunned in a curve-hugging black dress for a mirror selfie, then turned up the glamour even more in a lace mini at night.

The carousel also featured a few famous friends along for the ride -- including Stella Jones, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Jake Shane -- all looking like they were making the most of the night out.

Play video content Video: Alix Earle and Formula 1 Star Lando Norris Seen Partying in France TMZ.com

The post lands just days after TMZ reported Alix was seen dancing next to Norris in Cannes ... where an eyewitness told us they spent about 3 hours together as their larger group kept the good vibes going with bottle service.

Neither Alix nor Norris has publicly addressed the meetup ... but that hasn't stopped fans from playing matchmaker online.