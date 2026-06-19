Alix Earl Had 'Undeniable Chemistry' With Benson Boone On Set Of His Music Video

The connection between Benson Boone and Alix Earle appears to be growing by the day -- and his new music video may be bringing them even closer.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... the pair have spent the week filming his "The Time of My Life" music video -- which TMZ previously revealed Alix is starring in -- and we're told their chemistry on set has been so undeniable that people around them feel a romance could be brewing.

Play video content Video: Benson Boone and Alix Earle Seen Leaving Cozy Dinner Together TMZ.com

We're told Alix was constantly laughing around Benson, the vibe felt flirty, and the two quickly developed a natural bond while working together.

Neither Benson nor Alix is currently in a relationship, and sources say they've also been bonding over dating life and navigating the challenges of modern romance.

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The two were filming earlier Thursday before heading to Craig's for dinner -- photos TMZ first brought you -- and in a GRWM TikTok video before the outing, Alix confirmed she was on the dating scene.