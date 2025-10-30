Judge Reaffirms Dismissal of CryptoZoo Lawsuit Against Logan Paul

Logan Paul's CryptoZoo legal nightmare is officially over ... 'cause TMZ has learned a judge has reaffirmed the August dismissal of the class action lawsuit against LP, which accused him of defrauding investors in his failed NFT project.

The case stemmed from CryptoZoo -- Logan's 2021 NFT game that promised players could earn money by breeding "virtual animals" ... but the project never really got off the ground. Disgruntled investors filed a class action lawsuit last year, claiming Logan and his team "rug-pulled" the project and misled buyers.

According to a magistrate judge, the plaintiffs failed to link Logan directly to their alleged losses. This week, a district judge agreed.

Paul's attorney, Jeff Neiman, tells TMZ ... the "district judge reaffirmed that ruling, holding once again that no reasonable juror could find Logan’s statements misleading or fraudulent."

Neiman pointed out ... "On the day Logan walked down the aisle, a magistrate judge delivered the perfect wedding gift: total dismissal of the CryptoZoo class action."