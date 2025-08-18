Logan Paul Reflects On Nina Agdal Wedding, 'Best Weekend Of My Life'

Logan Paul is still riding high after tying the knot with his now-wife Nina Agdal ... calling the festivities in Italy the "best weekend of my life" -- and he hopes to "never come down" from it all.

The social media sensation-turned-WWE Superstar took some time to pen a message to his 27 million Instagram followers on Monday ... saying "God delivered in every way."

"To make unforgettable and everlasting memories with the people you love most is truly the greatest blessing humans can experience."

His post included a bunch of awards given out to guests at the wedding reception ... ranging from the king and queen of the dance floor to the most drunk -- which was taken home by former Vine star Juanpa Zurita.

If you were wondering who the MVP of the night was ... that was handed to Nina's 88-year-old grandmother, Lona!

The post included a carousel of photos and videos from the weekend in Lake Como ... and it sure seems like a fun time was had by all.

He put a bow on it all by saying the wedding was "the perfect way" for him and Nina to "kick off the rest of our lives."

"I love you and our beautiful baby girl Esme so so much. Let's make more babies."