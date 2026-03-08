Logan Paul Says WWE Won't Let Him Box NFL Players

The NFL's toughest players are so lucky the WWE is holding Logan Paul back from fighting them ... at least according to a tweet Logan posted today.

As you know ... the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar threw down a challenge, claiming no football player could beat him in a boxing match -- and offered $1 million to anyone willing to try. Well, there were a lot of people chomping at the bit. From former running back Le'Veon Bell to 6'3", 300-pound nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, it seemed like almost everyone wanted a piece of Logan if the opportunity presented itself.

Welp. The bosses called



Turns out I’m too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums



I want to take this opportunity to congratulate @LeVeonBell and @BreidenFehoko for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired



I’m going back to RAW every Monday… @LoganPaul

Now, it looks like the offer is off the table ... and Logan is blaming his superiors.

He wrote, "Welp. The bosses called. Turns out I'm too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums."

He added ... "I want to take this opportunity to congratulate LeVeon Bell and Breiden Fehoko for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired. I'm going back to RAW every Monday on Netflix."

But not everybody is buying Logan's excuse.

Le'Veon commented with an edited pic of Logan wearing a clown nose and holding up a sign with the text, "I literally staged this phone call. That way when I decline I don't look like a little bitch because I'm scared to fight."

Another user wrote, "Literally not one person believes you. Afraid to back up your words because fighting actual athletes is the kryptonite of the 'Paul Brothers.' Enjoy the fake fighting you do for work though lmao."