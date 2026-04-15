WWE Superstar Rusev Calls Out Jake Paul For Fight

'I Want To Get My Hands On Him'

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WWE Superstar Rusev is ready to step out of the squared circle and into the boxing ring -- he’s got his sights set on Jake Paul ... even with WrestleMania right around the corner!!!

We caught up with the Bulgarian Brute ahead of his Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match this weekend in Las Vegas ... and during a conversation about which celebrities he would want to “crush,” Rusev initially brought up Jelly Roll -- before quickly turning his attention to Jake.

“I would definitely love to put my hands on that guy,” Rusev said.

And it’s not just talk. Rusev claims his own boxing coach has been pushing him toward it ... telling him he has the tools to make real noise in the sport, especially his power.

According to Rusev, his trainer believes he has a “mean right hook” that could seriously do damage in the ring.

Rusev also took a jab at Paul’s past injuries, referencing his jaw and joking that he’s “half Terminator,” suggesting he’s not exactly worried about what Jake brings to the table.

Jake Paul has made a name for himself by taking on fighters from all over the combat sports world ... most recently getting rocked by Anthony Joshua, resulting in a busted jaw.

And Rusev sounds more than confident he would handle business ... just like AJ did last year.

Despite the talk, Rusev is currently locked in on WrestleMania ... where he will compete in a chaotic ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

He's not overlooking it ... but it's clear he's put some thought into what comes next.