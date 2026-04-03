Tekashi 6ix9ine Handed 350 Carat Chain After Early Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine is out of prison and here to shine ... with some sparkling new bling!

Check it out -- the rapper was gifted a "priceless" nearly 400-carat chain as soon as he stepped out of MDC Brooklyn Friday, where he served 3 months behind bars after authorities found drugs in his home last year.

Tekashi collaborated with Vobara Miami for this one-of-a-kind piece, which is titled "The Apex Redemption; The Return of 6ix9ine" and features pendants that represent some of his tattoos he had before he went back to the slammer.

The flowers total 165 carats of round, emerald and marquise-cut diamonds, plus colored sapphire and black diamonds. The stunning lion pendant is 186 carats, completed with round, emerald, baguette and fancy-cut diamonds. The piece weighs more than 4 pounds, we're told.

As we mentioned, a rep for Vobara delivered the chain straight to 6ix9ine as he stepped outside prison walls just before 5 AM ET. The brand said working with the "BILLY" hitmaker was "incredibly dynamic" ... describing him as "full of big creative ideas." We're told Tekashi was less worried about the chain itself, and most excited about "creating a moment."

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And that, he certainly did. Tekashi was scheduled to be released Saturday but scooted out of his cell early because his release date fell on a holiday weekend. Federal prison guidelines say ... "federal prisoners whose release date falls on a weekend or legal holiday may be released on the last preceding weekday."

ICYMI, Tekashi pleaded guilty to 9 federal charges in 2019, including racketeering, narcotics conspiracy, and firearms charges related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He also infamously snitched on his former gang members, leading the feds to several convictions.