Tekashi69 Pleads Guilty to 8 Counts ... Drugs, Guns and Racketeering

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to 8 Counts Including Drug Trafficking, Firearms

Exclusive Details

Tekashi69 appears to be striking a deal with the feds -- he's pleading guilty to 8 counts ... TMZ has learned.

Tekashi entered the plea on January 23 ... pleading guilty to all but one of 9 counts in the federal indictment. He copped to multiple counts of racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offenses and narcotics trafficking. The one count he did not plead guilty to is an April 3, 2018 robbery of rivals of the Nine Trey gang.

The rapper was initially indicted back in November ... and had been facing the possibility of life in prison. It's unclear what sentence he'll face now after entering the guilty pleas.

According to federal docs just unsealed this week, and obtained by TMZ, 6ix9ine was involved in dealing heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, amphetamines and marijuana.

The feds say the conspiracy consisted of multiple acts of murder, robbery and extortion.

In docs, the feds refer to video TMZ first posted of Tekashi boldly offering, on camera, a $30,000 bounty for someone to shoot Chief Keef's cousin. According to the feds, he "aided and abetted the shooting at rivals of Nine Trey [Bloods gang] at a hotel in Times Square."

As you know, someone opened fire on Keef and his cousin back in June, in Times Square, just days after Tekashi's offer.

6ix9ine's sentencing is scheduled for January 24, 2020.

Originally Published -- 9:16 AM PST