Jill Biden's Secret Service Agent Shoots Himself in Leg at Philly Airport

A member of former First Lady Jill Biden's Secret Service security detail shot himself in the leg while escorting her through an airport in Pennsylvania.

The accidental shooting went down Friday morning at Philadelphia International Airport ... according to KYW Newsradio.

Police in Philly say the Secret Service agent is hospitalized and in stable condition.

It sounds like the shooting may have happened outside American Airlines departures at Terminal C ... there are reports of police tape around a black Chevy Suburban with the trunk and front passenger side door open.

A rep for the Secret Service told KYW ... "An on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment. There was no impact to the protectee's movement and they were not present at the time of the incident."

KYW says the "protectee" referenced is the former First Lady.