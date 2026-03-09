Jesse Jackson Jr. Slams Obama, Biden for Trump Remarks at Father's Funeral

Reverend Jesse Jackson's son is pissed at Barack Obama and Joe Biden, slamming the former presidents for using the civil rights leader's memorial service to throw jabs at current President Donald Trump ... while also trying to act like they knew his dad.

On Saturday, Jesse Jackson Jr. spoke to a crowd at his late father's Rainbow Push Coalition headquarters in Chicago -- giving the two lifelong democratic ex-presidents a piece of his mind. He also took a shot at a third former U.S. President -- Bill Clinton.

Jackson Jr. said he listened to Obama, Biden and Clinton give eulogies at Friday's memorial service for several hours about Jesse Jackson -- claiming the three men didn't even know his dad.

Jr. also said Jackson "maintained a tense relationship with the political order," noting that it didn't matter if a president was white or Black. He said all his father wanted was to get out "our message" to help the dispossessed and disrespected -- while demanding a consistent, prophetic voice that did not cut across party lines or sell out the people.

All three men of course have met Jackson and dealt with him over their respective careers ... but Jr.'s point was they didn't deeply understand the man.

On Friday, Obama, Biden and Clinton gave eulogies at Jackson's service in Chicago with Obama expressing his discontent with the current state of the country.

Obama said there's a “new assault on our democratic institutions” each day. He also said ... “We’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others, and that some don’t even count at all."

Biden agreed, bashing the Trump Administration for not sharing "any of the values we have."