Kris Jenner Called Out Khloe Kardashian for Not Performing Sex Act on Date

Khloe Kardashian says her mom had some advice for her dating game ... and, it's that if you want to get ahead in a relationship -- ya gotta give a little!

The reality television star discussed a moment where Kris Jenner left her "mortified" ... explaining she once brought some friends over -- and, they talked about why a guy she was seeing wasn't getting back to her.

Khloe says Kris asked her how many dates she'd been on with this guy -- an L.A. basketball player who Khloe doesn't name -- and, after telling her mom one or two, KJ offered some NSFW unsolicited advice.

Kardashian says her mom said, "Well, did you give him a BJ?" When Khloe basically said she didn't, Kris explained that's the reason he ghosted her.

Khloe admits she was totally shocked -- and a bit embarrassed her mom said all this in front of her pals ... but, she also remembers being impressed with her mom thinking she's gotta be the dating GOAT.

This isn't the first freaky bit of mother-daughter guidance Kris has offered ... 'cause KK revealed in an episode earlier this month that her mother has encouraged her to take naked pics for guys she's interested in.