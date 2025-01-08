Kawhi Leonard Steps Away From Clippers To Evacuate With Family Due To Wildfires

Kawhi Leonard's season has been put on hold for now -- the LA Clippers star has left the team to be with his family after evacuating due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Leonard -- who made his first two game appearances of the 2024-25 campaign this past week -- is "stepping away" from the organization as his loved ones deal with the aftermath of the blaze, according to insider Chris Haynes.

The NBA champ bought a mansion in the Pacific Palisades for $17.1 million back in 2021 ... an area that has been wrecked due to the fires. The current status of his home is unclear at this time.

It's also unknown how long his absence will last.

As we previously reported, the NBA community has been affected by the fires ... with Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealing Tuesday his family was forced to leave its home.

Leonard made his season debut on Saturday -- his first game since recovering from a knee injury -- earning 12 points, three rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes.