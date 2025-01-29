Fans Brawl During VCU vs. Saint Louis Men's Basketball Game

Play video content CBS/NCAA

A wild melee broke out toward the end of the VCU vs. Saint Louis men's basketball game on Tuesday ... with full-grown men toppling on top of each other, flooding over several rows of seats and into the aisle -- forcing the contest to be delayed for several minutes.

The violence went down with 1:10 left in the Billikens' 78-69 win over the Rams ... when out of nowhere, the cameras cut to a guy throwing his body weight onto another spectator and forcing them to the ground.

Several others -- as well as police and security -- tried to get involved to break it up ... but it only got more chaotic from there.

Amid the fracas, a man in a royal blue hoodie was shown on the broadcast footage reaching down to someone in a row in front of him ... and started jawing at people in the crowd.

He was pushed back by those trying to keep the peace ... and he was escorted up the stairs as he continued to mouth off to anyone who would listen.

All while this went down, players on both teams were gathered at their respective benches ... understandably dumbfounded by what was going on before their eyes.

Even the TV crew was confused ... with CBS Sports' Tom McCarthy saying, "You don't often see this in college basketball, but there is a heck of a brawl going on in the stands."