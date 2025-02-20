Jeremy Roenick Thinks USA-Canada Will Be Most Watched Hockey Game In 20 Yrs

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jeremy Roenick is so pumped for the USA vs. Canada 4 Nations championship game, he can barely contain himself ... just hours before the nations face off in what the NHL legend predicts will be the most-watched game in decades!

"I am so pumped up," Roenick told Babcock ... "I can't even be with myself today. I mean, it's literally, it's 7 hours away from game time and I'm pacing around my room, going downstairs, grabbing a coffee, just trying to buy the time."

"I don't think that we have seen energy or excitement for a hockey game like this in two decades," JD added.

When the clock does finally strike 8PM ET, the United States and Canada will battle for the first 4 Nations title ... and JR thinks the game -- a rematch of Saturday's matchup (that was watched by over 5 million people) -- will be a huge hit on television.

"This is a very important game, not just for Canada, not just for us, but for hockey. More people will be watching tonight's game than any game in the last 20 years."

Aside from featuring some of the best and most talented players in the world, the game will also be played as the two countries are involved in a trade tiff... adding to the drama.

"Now it's political. I mean, we have Donald Trump saying Canada should be our 51st state. You have Canada booing the National Anthem for America. And it's personal. It's personal. It's not just sport and hockey. It's personal now. And that just amps up the intensity, amps up the anticipation, and the whole game itself. I think it's fantastic!"

And, Roenick isn't alone.

TMZ Sports also talked to Dan and Chris Powers, hosts of the super popular hockey podcast, the Empty Netters ... and like Jeremy, the guys are PUMPED!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Powers brothers are pulling big time for America, but Chris says even if our neighbors to the North emerge victorious, America's run was awesome.

"I'm rooting for the USA hard, of course. But even if we lose, I'm so glad we got this game. I'm so, so glad we got this rematch. Everybody wanted it. We get to see it. It's gonna be so much fun tonight, win or lose, man, action out the wazoo, I cannot wait!"

Dan's closing message ... "Play 'Free Bird,' Go USA!"