Lamar Jackson Planning To Watch Beyoncé Halftime Show, 'Sorry, Harbaugh'
Lamar Jackson I'm Going To Watch Beyoncé's Halftime Show ... 'Sorry, Harbaugh'
The Baltimore Ravens better hope they don't need to make many offensive halftime adjustments on Wednesday -- 'cause Lamar Jackson says he's skipping the intermission locker room talk for Beyoncé.
The quarterback -- who many feel is currently the frontrunner for the NFL's MVP award -- let his team and fans know on Monday he'll be on the sidelines for Yoncé's Christmas Day concert at NRG Stadium in Houston.
BEYONCÉ— Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2024 @netflix
Halftime of Ravens vs. Texans
Kickoff at 4:30PM ET
Christmas Day on Netflix #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/p3t7L5XPQt
It's, of course, extremely rare for players to opt out of halftime meetings in favor of shows -- the last guy who did it, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson at Super Bowl LVI, received a ton of backlash.
Jackson clearly knows it might ruffle some Ravens' feathers ... because after he revealed his plans, he apologized to his head coach and his boys with a smile.
"Sorry, Harbaugh," he said. "Sorry, fellas."
It'd be hard to fault Jackson if he does ultimately go through with the plans -- the NFL's been hyping up her performance for months ... even extending the halftime break so she can fit a longer show in.
It's all expected to go down just an hour or two after the Ravens vs. Texans tilt kicks off at 1:30 PM PT.