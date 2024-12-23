Lamar Jackson Planning To Watch Beyoncé Halftime Show, 'Sorry, Harbaugh'

Play video content

The Baltimore Ravens better hope they don't need to make many offensive halftime adjustments on Wednesday -- 'cause Lamar Jackson says he's skipping the intermission locker room talk for Beyoncé.

The quarterback -- who many feel is currently the frontrunner for the NFL's MVP award -- let his team and fans know on Monday he'll be on the sidelines for Yoncé's Christmas Day concert at NRG Stadium in Houston.

BEYONCÉ

Halftime of Ravens vs. Texans

Kickoff at 4:30PM ET

Christmas Day on Netflix #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/p3t7L5XPQt — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2024 @netflix

It's, of course, extremely rare for players to opt out of halftime meetings in favor of shows -- the last guy who did it, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson at Super Bowl LVI, received a ton of backlash.

Jackson clearly knows it might ruffle some Ravens' feathers ... because after he revealed his plans, he apologized to his head coach and his boys with a smile.

"Sorry, Harbaugh," he said. "Sorry, fellas."

It'd be hard to fault Jackson if he does ultimately go through with the plans -- the NFL's been hyping up her performance for months ... even extending the halftime break so she can fit a longer show in.