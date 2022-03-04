Evan McPherson's Coach Mad Bengals Star Watched Super Bowl Halftime Show On Field

Evan McPherson went from watching Snoop Dogg to going straight into the dog house ... 'cause one of his Bengals coaches said he's still sour the star kicker stayed on the field at the Super Bowl to watch the halftime show.

Nearly a month after McPherson was spotted on the sidelines grooving to Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop, Mary J. Blige and others instead of hearing locker room speeches -- Cincinnati special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said he's still not happy about it all.

"That's a sore subject," Simmons told The Athletic this week. "That's a real sore subject."

#Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stuck around for the halftime show 😂pic.twitter.com/Olelb1gPX5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2022 @MySportsUpdate

Simmons didn't elaborate further (at least on the record) ... but it's clear he's pissed McPherson didn't head in with his teammates during the Super Bowl break.

Of course, Simmons probably should have seen it coming ... because, after all, McPherson told TMZ Sports just days earlier his plan was to stay out for the show.

Play video content 2/13/22 TMZSports.com