Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Gunning To Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show

If the Bengals can't find Evan McPherson at halftime on Sunday, here's why ...

Cincy's star kicker tells TMZ Sports he wants to see Dr. Dre, Eminem and everyone else at the halftime show so badly ... he's considering not going into the locker room for the break!!

'"I'll be super bummed if we can't at least watch it on a TV or something," said the 22-year-old, who's kicked two game-winners for the Bengals so far this postseason.

"I hope I get to watch it," he added. "I hope I get to be out there to experience it."

Of course, this year's Super Bowl halftime show is expected to be one of the biggest ever ... with some of the music industry's biggest legends gracing the stage.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige are all set to perform ... and there's expected to be at least one special guest joining them.

McPherson tells us there's a chance he might be allowed to stay out and watch it all ... though he's unsure if his coaches will ultimately let him.

As for the game .... Evan tells us if the situation calls for him to kick another game-winning field goal, he'll be ready for that moment.

"I mean, that would definitely be really cool," McPherson said. "If it comes down to a field goal like our last couple of games have come down to, then, you know, I'll be ready to give this franchise its first super bowl."