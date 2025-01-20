Lamar Jackson Unleashes Expletive-Laced Rant After Bills Loss, 'Tired Of This S***'

Lamar Jackson was so pissed off after the Ravens' loss to the Bills on Sunday night ... he uncharacteristically unloaded a bunch of cuss words.

The Baltimore QB's expletive-laced rant came during his meeting with reporters following the Ravens' 27-25 defeat at Highmark Stadium in the AFC's Divisional Round.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: “Turnovers. We can’t have that sh*t. … Hold onto the f**king ball. I'm sorry for my language. This sh*t is annoying. I'm tired of this sh*t."



pic.twitter.com/Tw34UCwYFG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 20, 2025 @MySportsUpdate

Jackson was trying to explain why his team -- which was favored -- fell short in Buffalo ... and he said it was all due to miscues, like fumbles and interceptions.

"The turnovers -- can't have that s***," he said. "That's why we lost the game. Because as you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully. It's hold on to the f***ing ball."

CHAOS ON THE SNAP AND THE BILLS RECOVER 😮



📺: #BALvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/gZTp8XSn3T — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2025 @NFL

Jackson then apologized for his language ... although he added on a few more profanities to emphasize his frustration.

"This s*** is annoying," he said. "I'm tired of this s***, man. Damn."

Lamar and his Baltimore squad actually outgained the Bills 416 total yards to just 273 ... but they had three turnovers, while Buffalo had zero. Lamar accounted for two of the mistakes -- with one interception and one fumble. Star tight end Mark Andrews had the other.

Jackson clearly believes if they secured the ball better, they'd be the ones on their way to Arrowhead Stadium for an AFC Championship Game matchup with the Chiefs.

“Josh Allen is the MVP. I’m tired of the bickering and talk.”



1-on-1 @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay with full of energy Bills shnowman LT Dion Dawkins on his QB & another AFC Champ Game vs. Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/yC5nrgBDeI — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 20, 2025 @CameronWolfe

It is now the Bills, however, who will make that trip ... and to add some salt into the wound -- Buffalo left tackle Dion Dawkins said the win proved Josh Allen deserved the NFL MVP award over LJ.