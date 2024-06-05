50 Cent and Rep. Lauren Boebert Pose Together on Capitol Hill, Seem Flirty

50 Cent and Rep. Lauren Boebert hung out at the White House during the rapper's visit to Capitol Hill ... and there are some definite flirty vibes in the air, or so it seems.

Fiddy and the Colorado Republican cheesed for the cameras Wednesday in D.C. ... and as you can see, they're locked into a pretty snug embrace here and flashing some huge smiles to boot. So yeah, they're definitely cozy.

Boebert fired off the first flirty social media post ... telling 50, "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King ... I used to do that myself! Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!"

Props to Lauren for dropping a "21 Questions" reference ... she knows her early 2000s hip hop lyrics, and it shows.

Even the P.I.M.P. Fiddy posted a different pic of them on his social media a few hours after Lauren's post, remarking ... "Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good." Of course, their respective shots of them posing together are interesting too.

You can see 50's got his arm and hand wrapped around Boebert's waist, nice and snug.

50 Cent met with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle as he went to D.C. with Ben Crump as part of their mission to get Black people more representation in the country's booming alcohol industry ... but his Boebert interaction stands out.

Considering Lauren's history of getting handsy with dates in public places ... this meeting with 50 Cent is pretty funny, we'll just leave it at that.