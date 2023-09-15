Rep. Lauren Boebert and Date Grope Each Other's Crotches in New Theater Video

Play video content

Rep. Lauren Boebert's night inside a Denver theater was way more handsy than it initially appeared -- new video shows her groping her date's crotch as he aggressively paws at her breast.

In the new surveillance video clip -- recorded Sunday night during a performance of "Beetlejuice" -- Boebert's date first reaches over to fondle her right breast, and almost immediately she puts a hand in between his legs.

The groping of her chest continues throughout the clip, and eventually the U.S. Congresswoman puts her other hand in his crotch as well.

As we previously reported, other clips revealed Boebert was also illegally vaping inside the theater -- something she had denied -- and that eventually got her and her date kicked out of the performance. For good measure, she flipped off a theater employee on the way out.

Boebert is, of course, a staunch and vocal Trump Republican -- but her date is reportedly an Aspen bar owner ... and a Democrat. If only we could get this kind of bipartisan cooperation in Washington.

