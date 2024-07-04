Tom Brady, Travis Scott & More Play Football at Pre-White Party Beach Hang

Play video content Instagram / @michaelrubin

Tom Brady may be retired, but that hasn't stopped him from picking up the pig skin every now and then.

Check it out ... the legendary quarterback kicked off the Fourth of July celebrations early by attending a beach hang in the Hamptons ahead of Michael Rubin's famed White Party.

As TB was joined on the sand by fellow NFL stars Damar Hamlin and C.J. Stroud, it didn't take long for a quick pickup game to be coordinated ... with Travis Scott, Quavo, and more celebrities joining in on the fun.

While the game was meant to be a friendly one, the A-list competitors seemed to take it pretty seriously ... with several of the men taking playful jabs at one another.

Tom even quipped at one point ... "All types of skill levels over here."

Fans couldn't get enough of Tom's dig, with several applauding the football star on Instagram over the remark.

The Super Bowl champ was later seen throwing an epic pass ... which was impressively caught by Travis -- who then spiked the ball in the sand after scoring a touch down.

Travis appeared in far better spirits following his June arrest in Miami, Florida. Remember, last month, the rapper was booked on suspicion of disorderly intoxication and trespassing over an alleged argument on a yacht.

However, his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, chalked it up to "a misunderstanding" at the time.