Akademiks Wants Ashanti to Call Out 'Shower Sex' Producer by Name

DJ Akademiks says Ashanti needs to come clean and say the name of the producer who attempted to blackmail her songs in exchange for sex in the shower.

Ashanti was on "The Breakfast Club" last week and shared an alleged encounter between her and the mystery producer who she claims withheld a couple tracks they worked on in hopes they'd hop in the tub together.

When Ashanti refused, she says the price of the songs went from $0 to $40,000 ... prompting her to call up her goon squad to handle business.

Ak says Ashanti is doing her fellow females in the music industry a potentially harmful disservice -- as they could also fall into the producer's traps if she doesn't disclose a name.

Ak also points out the fact Ashanti's a veteran in the biz now, so she should just give up the name.

Latto said there is a male feature on her album & he gave her a hard time clearing the track because she wouldn’t sleep with him. pic.twitter.com/r6fQLVoQN4 — Kryse Essence Hall (@DontBePoorGirl) March 18, 2022 @DontBePoorGirl