Akademiks & Charlamagne Question Rappers Not Responding with Bars

2022 is the year of rappers beefing on social media -- from Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub feud, to Megan Thee Stallion taking on Drake, DaBaby and Tory Lanez -- but 2 huge voices in hip hop say there's a better path.

DJ Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God are not impressed with the lack of response records from the artists ... and they're not biting their tongues about it!!!

Ak was a recent guest on VladTV where he was sympathetic to Megan and the upcoming shooting trial against Tory -- but still scolded her for not reacting to personal attack raps, especially since she's considered a critically acclaimed lyricist.

Drake questioned the validity of Meg's claims against Tory on his "Her Loss" album, and DaBaby exposed an alleged sexual tryst with her on his latest project.

Megan's been quick on the Twitter draw all year to defend her name, but Ak thinks she should return fire on a mic.

Charlamagne feels similarly and called out Nicki Minaj, Latto and City Girls' JT this week on "The Breakfast Club," asking why they didn't at least drop a diss record to set the record straight when their names were trending.