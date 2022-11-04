Megan Thee Stallion Rips Drake After 'Her Loss' Album Diss Lyrics

Megan Thee Stallion isn't gonna take Drake's insults lyin' down ... because she's firing shots back at the rapper after he called her out on his new album with 21 Savage.

Meg took to Twitter early Friday morning ... soon after Drake and 21's "Her Loss" album dropped -- and it's on the track "Circo Loco" where he blasts the H-Town Hottie.

Drake goes, "This bitch lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling" ... clearly referring to her getting shot in the foot in 2020 while in a car with Tory Lanez.

Meg quickly responded ... "I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N***** nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my p***y."

Not that she needed to say anything more, but she sprayed a slew of follow-up tweets ... one said, "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n***** especially RAP N***** ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her."

FYI -- Drake circled back to Megan later on the track -- referring to her graduation from Texas Southern University with the line, "Shorty say she graduated, she ain't learn enough/Play your album, track onе, 'kay, I heard enough."