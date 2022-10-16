Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break

10/16/2022 6:14 AM PT

Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent.

Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."

You can understand why she's kinda at the end of her rope. TMZ broke the story Friday ... while she was in NYC preparing for the show, her home was burglarized and $300k-$400k in jewelry, cash and electronics were stolen.

JULY 2020
EXITING THE VEHICLE
TMZ.com

And then there's the 2020 incident where she was shot in the foot ... Tory Lanez is now facing trial for the shooting.

And in 2019, her mom, Holly Thomas died from a brain tumor.

megan thee stallion holly thomas

During her song, "Anxiety" on 'SNL,' Megan was fighting back tears.

Hope she rebounds soon.

