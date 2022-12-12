Diddy's Mystery Baby Mama Revealed as 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist

Diddy shocked the world when he revealed he had recently welcomed a new baby girl into the world ... and now we've learned more about the baby's mother.

According to the baby's birth certificate, Love Sean Combs was born October 15 in Newport Beach, CA. Diddy is listed as the father and 28-year-old Dana Tran is the mother. Dana goes by Dana Tee on most of her socials ... though it appears her Instagram was recently deleted.

Dana works in the cyber security industry and appears to be a SoCal native.

It's unclear exactly when Diddy and Dana met, or the extent of their relationship ... but obviously Diddy isn't hiding the fact he's a new dad.

He wrote Saturday, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"