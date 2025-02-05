Wendy Williams' Guardian Will Order New Mental Evaluation for Her

Wendy Williams' insistence she is not suffering from dementia is striking a chord with her legal guardian ... who's now telling the judge Wendy should get a new medical exam.

The court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, informed the judge overseeing Wendy's case, informing her about Wendy's recent interviews -- including one with TMZ and another with "The Breakfast Club" -- where she said she did not have frontotemporal dementia ... the original diagnosis that landed her in an assisted living facility.

Morrissey, through Roberta Kaplan -- one of the attorneys representing the guardianship in its lawsuit against the makers of the "Where Is Wendy Williams?" series, says during her Wednesday morning interview, Wendy told Charlamagne Tha God she does not want to proceed with a lawsuit against A&E over the Lifetime docuseries that aired last year. The guardian says they were only pursuing the case for Wendy's benefit ... but, now, since Wendy's calling out the guardianship, they're shifting gears.

According to the letter, Morrissey wants to be transparent about Wendy's condition, and therefore, thinks it "would be prudent for [Wendy] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field."

While that's in the works, Morrissey wants the judge to put the A&E lawsuit on ice, pending the results of the new evaluation.

Now, while Morrissey says she's open to the new testing for Wendy, it doesn't sound like she thinks it's going to change anything. The letter wraps up with this ... "The Guardian has no interest in pursuing litigation in the extremely unlikely event that the new medical examination finds that [Wendy] somehow now has the mental capacity to direct the A&E matter."

The letter also clarifies ... Wendy's original diagnosis was made by doctors at Weill Cornell Medical Center, and it was Justice Sokoloff who legally ruled Wendy "incapacitated."

Wendy spoke extensively about her current situation with Harvey Levin for our new documentary, "Saving Wendy," which begins streaming February 12 on Tubi.