Wendy Williams Guardianship Judge Pissed Off at 'Behavior' and Wants More Restrictions

The judge in Wendy Williams' guardianship case is fed up with Wendy's "behavior" ... and wants her moved to another facility ... presumably with even tighter restrictions.

TMZ is privy to an email Judge Lisa Sokoloff fired off to Wendy's lawyer ... and the judge is having trouble hiding her contempt for the former talk show host. The judge references a prior hearing in which she ordered that Wendy be moved to a new facility.

Apparently Wendy's lawyer fired back saying it would be wrong to move her to an even more restrictive facility than where she is right now -- a residential facility called Coterie. The judge wrote in the email ... "I have always contended that [Wendy] will be given the independence she can handle. I question how well she has handled the independence she has been given."

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the judge is pissed off Wendy has been speaking to the media and grousing about the guardian, the guardianship and the facility she's in, which she calls a "luxury prison."

Our sources say the judge has repeatedly warned Wendy not to speak to the media, although the judge never explained why she had a problem with Wendy speaking out.

In another very recent email, Judge Sokoloff showed her hand pretty clearly, telling Wendy's lawyer, "Tell your client that if she wants a jury she should refrain from trying to poison the jury pool."

In other words, the Judge is upset that Wendy is telling the media she's not mentally incompetent and should not be locked in a guardianship. The judge clearly has problems with Wendy speaking out.

Although Wendy says she feels like a prisoner in Coterie -- despite the guardian's lawyer saying she's free to come and go -- Wendy says she cannot even leave the 5th floor memory unit without an attendant letting her go down the elevator, and as a results she rarely is able to get fresh air. A current staffer at the facility confirmed this to TMZ. Wendy also cannot receive phone calls, she has no internet and says she's almost never allowed visitors.

Wendy aced a mental competency test Monday at Lenox Hill Hospital, where she is staying while doctors perform other tests. The judge wrote, "The hospital wants to discharge her. Ms. Morrissey [the guardian] has facilities who, despite her behavior, are willing to assess her. She needs to go back to the Coterie until a new facility can be found."