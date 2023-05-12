Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Barack, Michelle Obama Arrive for Sasha Obama's USC Graduation

Barack & Michelle Obama Arrive For Sasha's USC Graduation

5/12/2023 1:10 PM PT
Obamas arriving for daughter's graduation
Barack and Michelle Obama are in L.A. for a very special occasion -- one that has nothing to do with show biz or political fundraising ... they're here to watch their daughter Sasha get her diploma.

The former POTUS and FLOTUS were dressed to the nines Friday as they pulled up to the University of Southern California to watch their youngest walk the stage to receive her undergraduate degree.

SASHA'S GRADUATION STRUT
Sasha transferred in 2022 from the University of Michigan to USC, where she studied Psychology.

sasha obama
And, Barack and Michelle are looking like all the other proud parents -- strolling around campus with huge smiles on their faces -- except, of course, they've got Secret Service agents in tow.

Sasha's older sister Malia Obama was on hand, too.

malia obama
As you know, Malia graduated from Harvard back in 2021, and she's since taken on a big job in TV. You'll recall, writer/actor/rapper Donald Glover hired her as a writer for his Amazon series "Swarm," and he has only had great things to say about her.

Here's another milestone for Michelle and Barack to celebrate. Congrats to them and, of course, Sasha!

