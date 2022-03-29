Donald Glover Says Malia Obama Can Do Anything, After Hiring Her As A Writer

'She Can Do Anything'

When it comes to being successful, Malia Obama can do pretty much anything ... at least, according to Writer/Actor/Rapper Donald Glover ... who hired her for his latest project.

We caught up with Glover -- AKA Childish Gambino -- at San Vicente Bungalows in L.A. ... and asked what he thinks of Malia's screenwriting skills -- something he would know firsthand.

The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning artist says Malia is a jack of all trades. And, he's one to say so ... cause he's got a lot of titles under his belt.

He sang Malia's praises ... saying he feels she can do just about anything she wants and succeed.

ICYMI, Don hired the 23-year-old Harvard University graduate as a writer for his upcoming Amazon series ... after signing an 8-figure deal with the studios back in February 2021.

So, that means he gets to work with her personally ... and clearly, he's super impressed.

Our photog also asked if the former Prez and First Lady ever pitch ideas for his upcoming projects. The answer ... "Not yet" ... but not ruling out the idea in the future.