Barack and Michelle Obama Wish Malia Happy 23rd Birthday

Barack and Michelle Obama have always had a very special 4th of July, at least for the last 23 years ... because it's not just Independence Day for them.

Malia turned 23, and her pops couldn't be happier, writing, "Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia! It's been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor. I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you."

Michelle had her own message, "Happy Fourth of July, everybody -- and also, happy 23rd birthday to our dear Malia! It's been a few years since we took this photo, but I know that she'll always be my sweet little girl. Malia, we love you, and are so excited to see what this year will bring for you!"

Malia has a bright future, no doubt. She graduated from Harvard this year. She studied filmmaking in the Visual and Environmental Studies Dept. Given her parents' pivot from politics to filmmaking, seems like this could become a family biz.

Malia has dipped her toe in Hollywood, working as a production assistant and then part of the writer's room for Donald Glover's series about Hive, a Beyonce-like pop star.

She also has a fairly long-term BF -- Rory Farquharson, whom she's been dating since 2017.