Sasha Obama Dating Former College Basketball Pro Clifton Powell Jr.

Sasha Obama's boyfriend is none other than Clifton Powell Jr. ... a former college basketball pro and the son of Clifton Sr., the actor.

20-year-old Sasha reportedly got together with 24-year-old Clifton Powell Jr. after she made the switch from the University of Michigan to USC.

The former hoops star was awarded a four-year basketball scholarship at the University of California at Santa Barbara ... he's now jumped into the world of commercials ... working with big brands like Peloton and Nike.

His dad's acting chops might've served Clifton Jr. well -- Clifton Sr.'s been in movies like "Ray" and "Next Friday," with a long list of upcoming projects.

As we reported, Sasha's older sister and recent Harvard grad Malia also made the move to the west coast after getting hired as a screenwriter for Donald Glover's latest project with Amazon.

Malia's been dating her British boyfriend Rory Farquharson since 2017 ... the two met at Harvard.