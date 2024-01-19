Malia Obama Makes Her Red Carpet Debut At Sundance Film Festival

Malia Obama has come a long way from her childhood days in the White House ... 'cause she's now walking the red carpet at Sundance as a straight-up filmmaker.

The 25-year-old daughter of former president Barack Obama made her debut on the red carpet at the Park City, Utah annual event Thursday night.

Malia looked just stunning in her light blue button-down shirt, gray overcoat, gray scarf, black pants and shiny brown boots.

The former first daughter showed up for the premiere of her new short film, "The Heart," which she wrote and directed under the name Malia Ann. Turns out that Ann is her middle name, which appears in the credits.

Malia has said the movie is about "lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things."

Sounds like a winner to us! Let's hope the Sundance jurors and audiences think so, too, when they go vote for their favorite flicks in each category.