Malia Obama Hangs Out with President Biden's Grandkids in Manhattan

Malia Obama is hittin' the streets of NYC with close family friends -- people with whom she has a lot in common -- the next generation of Bidens.

The oldest daughter of the former prez was out and about Sunday in Manhattan with the current president's grandkids ... Maisy, Finnegan and little Beau Jr.

It looks like everyone was having a blast, strolling around the big city after grabbing lunch together at Charlie Bird. They all were snappin' pics of each other, too -- documenting fond memories, no doubt.

Malia, Maisy and Finnegan are all within a couple years of each other in age ... so, they grew up around each other when Barack Obama was prez and Biden was his veep.

One non-White House-connected member of the group was the guy next to Malia ... Tyler Patterson is a private equity associate at Boston real estate firm, Rockpoint. It's unclear if they're an item.

FYI -- she was reportedly linked to 33-year-old music producer Dawit Eklund last year, but dating rumors were never confirmed. We also saw her with a mystery man in L.A. back in August ... but, again, just unconfirmed dating rumors.