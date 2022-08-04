Malia Obama Visits Museum in L.A. with Mystery Man
8/4/2022 10:36 AM PT
Malia Obama is taking in all the sights and attractions L.A. has to offer ... this time joined by a mystery male companion, who's got Malia grinning from ear to ear.
Malia and her pal were spotted on a trip Wednesday to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Planned or not -- Malia and her friend sported some similar colors in their outfits -- she wore teal pants and he chose shorts.
Unclear if the pair are just friends or something more ... but both certainly seemed content, sporting big smiles.
Malia's been in L.A. a lot lately, she's previously interned with film studios -- so it's possible she's continuing to work in the biz -- and SoCal is certainly the spot for it.