Author of Obama Beach House Sex Claim Book Reveals Who Should Play Her in Film

The author who claims a Secret Service agent snuck her into Barack Obama's beachfront Hawaii home for sex in Michelle's bathroom is hoping her story gets made into a movie ... and she's got some ideas who should play her and her lover.

Koryeah Dwanyen joined us on "The TMZ Podcast" to talk about her book, "Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma" ... and we asked her if Hollywood movie studios are blowing up her phone.

Koryeah says she's not getting the movie treatment just yet, but that would be a huge blessing ... and if it happens, she wants Keke Palmer to play her on the big screen.

As for her Secret Service agent love interest, Koryeah tells us Common would fit the bill.

As we reported ... Koryeah claims in her memoir that a former lover was assigned to the Obamas' security detail and he invited her over to the former first family's Oahu home when they were out of town.

Koryeah says she took the man up on the offer and he snuck her into the Obama compound ... where he suggested they have sex in Michelle's bathroom.

The Secret Service eventually caught wind of the security breach and the guy got fired ... we don't know his identity -- but Koryeah saying Common would be a good representation in a potential movie is interesting.

Dwanyen’s tell-all is packed with tons of drama ... she also claims the agent led a double life, telling her he was divorced when in reality he was still married!

