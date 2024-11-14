Secret Service Agent Invited GF to Obama Mansion for Covert Sex, Author Claims

A Secret Service agent got the axe after sneaking a lover into the Obamas' beachfront Hawaii home while he was supposed to be on duty protecting the former Prez back in 2022 -- that’s what the agent’s ex-GF spills in a new tell-all book.

In "Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma," Koryeah Dwanyen claims the agent broke protocol to impress her, even showing her photos of Barack and Michelle Obama's Hawaii home and offering her a private tour while they were away.

According to ABC News, Dwanyen used the pseudonym "Dale" to describe her ex in the book -- saying he wasn’t exactly worried about getting caught, allegedly telling her, "No one will know. If anything, I'm the one who could get in trouble."

As if that wasn’t wild enough, he apparently even suggested they hook up "like in a mile-high club" in Michelle Obama’s bathroom. Bold move!

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that an incident went down much like the one in the book ... with an agent sneaking an unauthorized someone onto the Obamas' property. As soon as they got wind of it, the Secret Service launched a full investigation, and the agent was promptly suspended.