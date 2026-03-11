Sterling K. Brown Loses His Cool Over Michelle Obama In Front of Wife Ryan

Play video content IMO Podcast with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

Spare a thought for Sterling K. Brown’s wife Ryan Michelle Bathe -- who had to sit through her husband absolutely fanboying over Michelle Obama for the second time ... with the former First Lady sitting right there!

Sterling and Ryan were on Michelle and Craig Robinson’s "IMO podcast" when he launched into the story of boldly asking Michelle for a hug years ago at an event while filming "Army Wives" -- and honestly, the whole thing sounded more like a spiritual awakening rather than a casual greeting

According to Sterling, Michelle fully "locked into him" during the hug while he squeezed so hard his guns fully popped out -- an experience that made him feel totally "loved and seen."

Sterling admitted he could see Ryan getting angrier the longer he went on about that Michelle moment at the time -- and judging by the polite smile she was rocking during the podcast, looks like round two wasn’t landing any better.

His solution? Basically telling her she could grab her own pic with Michelle after the interview and get over it. 🤭