Candace Cameron Bure Once Attended a ‘Demonic’ and ‘Slimy’ S&M Party With Husband

Candace Cameron Bure accidentally found herself taking a walk on the wild side, according to the latest episode of her podcast. The actress confessed to attending a sex party with her husband!

On Tuesday's "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," the "Full House" alum and devout Christian revealed she and her husband, Valeri Bure, innocently accepted a friend's invite to an event that ended up being an "S&M sex thing" so "dark and demonic" that the couple had to get up and skedaddle.

Bure told 'Bachelor' alum Madi Prewett, "We walked in and my eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I've never seen before in my life."

She continued, "I'm looking at Val, going like, 'How are we here? What is happening?' ... We just had no idea what we were walking into, and it was so disgusting and gross."

Candace and Valeri tied the knot in 1996 and share 3 children together -- Natasha, 27, Lev, 26, and Maksim, 24.