Candace Cameron Bure Blasts Last Supper Olympics Drag Show As 'Disgusting'

Candace Cameron Bure is sticking to her guns and doubling down on her critique of the Last Supper-inspired drag show at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

The "Full House" actress, known for being a devout Christian, went on an IG rant over the weekend ... blasting the drag production as "completely blasphemous" and downright "disgusting."

Candance explained she wasn't just mad about it, but she was sad for the souls involved -- saying her heart broke for what broke God’s heart, and she felt bad for those who've rejected the gospel of Jesus Christ.

When people told her it was inspired by the festival of Dionysus, CCB fired back, "[He] is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madness etc. I still don't see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch."

As we know ... Candace is known for her strong opinions on anything that goes against her Christian faith -- and this time, the Last Supper drag show didn't just annoy her, but it riled up a bunch of people from the Catholic Church and other Christian groups

They were so mad, the Olympic organizers actually issued an apology ... insisting the scene was never intended to be a reference to the Last Supper, and was simply about festivities and Dionysus -- the Greek god of wine.